The Metropolitan Opera: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Airs Saturday, February 25, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Kristine Opolais starring in her first Met broadcast of her breakthrough role, the title character in Dvořák’s Rusalka. The dark love story about a water nymph and a human man, derived in large part from Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid,” will also star Jamie Barton in her network role debut as the witch Ježibaba, with Katarina Dalayman as the Foreign Princess, Brandon Jovanovich as the Prince, and Eric Owens as Rusalka’s father, the Water Gnome. Sir Mark Elder conducts. Rusalka will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 25.