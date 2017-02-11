Related Programs: 
The Metropolitan Opera: Bizet's Carmen

  Clémentine Margaine in the title role of Bizet's Carmen
    Clémentine Margaine in the title role of Bizet's Carmen
    Marty Sohl / Metropolitan Opera
  The overture to Act III in Bizet's Carmen
    The overture to Act III in Bizet’s Carmen
    Marty Sohl / Metropolitan Opera
  Shirin Eskandani as Mercédès, Clémentine Margaine in the title role. and Danielle Talamantes as Frasquita in Bizet's Carmen
    Shirin Eskandani as Mercédès, Clémentine Margaine in the title role. and Danielle Talamantes as Frasquita in Bizet's Carmen
    Marty Sohl / Metropolitan Opera
    Marty Sohl / Metropolitan Opera
  Nicolas Testé as Zuniga in Bizet's Carmen
    Nicolas Testé as Zuniga in Bizet's Carmen
    Marty Sohl / Metropolitan Opera

Airs Saturday, February 11, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a revival of Bizet’s Carmen starring mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine in her network broadcast debut as the title character, a role she has sung to acclaim around the world. Tenor Roberto Aronica is the gypsy’s jealous lover, Don José, with soprano Maria Agresta as the devoted Micaëla and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering toreador Escamillo. Asher Fisch conducts the performance. Carmen will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 11.

