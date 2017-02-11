The Metropolitan Opera: Bizet's Carmen

Airs Saturday, February 11, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a revival of Bizet’s Carmen starring mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine in her network broadcast debut as the title character, a role she has sung to acclaim around the world. Tenor Roberto Aronica is the gypsy’s jealous lover, Don José, with soprano Maria Agresta as the devoted Micaëla and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering toreador Escamillo. Asher Fisch conducts the performance. Carmen will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 11.