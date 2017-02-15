The Metropolitan Opera: Bellini’s I Puritani

Airs Saturday, February 18, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Bellini’s I Puritani, starring soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Javier Camarena, who add new roles to their Met repertories as Elvira, the heroine driven to madness, and her beloved Lord Arturo Talbot. Maurizio Benini conducts the bel canto masterpiece, which also stars baritone Alexey Markov as Riccardo Forth, the Puritan leader in love with Elvira, and bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni as Elvira’s uncle, Giorgio Walton. I Puritani will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 18.