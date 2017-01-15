Making Oprah: Skinheads and Scented Candles

Airs Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 6 p.m. In the second episode of Making Oprah, we explore how The Oprah Winfrey Show elevated itself out of the heap of trash TV and into a show that intentionally embraced spirituality and positivity. The early years of Oprah's show often relied on sensational, tabloidy topics – cheating husbands, sexy clothes, and murderers. It was not yet the 'Live Your Best Life' Oprah we would come to know and love. "It was during those shows where I just thought, 'What are we doing?' " Oprah tells WBEZ's Jenn White. "This is a platform that is speaking to people, and what are we saying?"