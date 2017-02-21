Louisiana Woman Comes To Aid Of Officer

RUSHED TO HELP — A Louisiana woman is being hailed as a hero after police say she saw an officer struggling with a suspect, and jumped on the man's back, helping the officer subdue him. According to CBS NEWS, 56-year-old Vickie Williams-Tillman was driving to a store Sunday when she spotted Baton Rouge Police Officer Billy Amie struggling and felt she needed to help. Police said the assailant become aggressive when the officer tried to handcuff him and Williams-Tillman jumped on the man's back to allow the officer to subdue the assailant.

LA. WOMAN HELPS OFFICER - Vickie Williams-Tillman saw a Baton Rouge police officer struggling with an assailant and decided to help.