Louisiana Legislature Convenes For Special Session

LA. SPECIAL SESSION -Louisiana’s legislature was called into special session yesterday evening in Baton Rouge. Governor John Bel Edwards had called for the special session to deal with the state’s financial woes. Governor Edwards has urged legislators to tap into the state’s rainy-day fund for at least $119 Million dollars, the rest of the $185 Million will have to come from budget cuts. The special session will run for 10 days until February 22nd. This is the third special session the governor has called since being in office.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION CONVENES - Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses a joint chamber as the legislative special session convenes in Baton Rouge.