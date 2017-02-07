Related Programs: 
Louisiana Indigent Defender Program Under Fire

AWAITING LEGAL HELP-Thousands of persons accused of crime in Louisiana can spend months in detention awaiting legal counsel from the Louisiana Public Defender program.
Credit Courtesy: SPLC

CLASS ACTION SUIT- A lawsuit was filed today against Louisiana officials who oversee the state’s indigent defense services, alleging officials are denying poor people their constitutional right to counsel by failing to establish an effective statewide public defense system. The suit, filed in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, names as defendants Gov. John Bel Edwards and the current members of the Louisiana Public Defender Board, which is responsible for the oversight of statewide legal services to the poor in criminal cases.

ADEQUATE LEGAL COUNSEL?- Steven Ayres has been in jail since June 2016 and has seen his lawyer just once for his defense.
Credit Courtesy: SPLC

CAN'T ARGUE DEFENSE - Ashley Hurlburt is in Jail and still awaiting legal defense.
Credit Courtesy: SPLC
Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Her group, along with the Southern Poverty Law Center, Jones Walker LLP and Davis, Polk and Wardwell LLP, are asking that the state’s funding scheme for indigent defense be declared unconstitutional, since it “often results in people being denied due process”.
Credit Courtesy: Law Review

 

