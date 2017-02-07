Louisiana Indigent Defender Program Under Fire

CLASS ACTION SUIT- A lawsuit was filed today against Louisiana officials who oversee the state’s indigent defense services, alleging officials are denying poor people their constitutional right to counsel by failing to establish an effective statewide public defense system. The suit, filed in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, names as defendants Gov. John Bel Edwards and the current members of the Louisiana Public Defender Board, which is responsible for the oversight of statewide legal services to the poor in criminal cases.

