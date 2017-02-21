Louisiana Budget Plans In Negotiation Phase

Governor John Bel Edwards has asked for $119 million from the state’s “rainy-day fund”, but the House plan only taps $75 million, the Senate’s plan takes $99 million; the differences will have to be made up in cuts to state agencies. So lawmakers are now focusing on negotiation. Added to the mix is House Speaker John Alario’s bill - HCR 1, which plans to start using a portion of dedicated funds to pay state debt, beginning July 1st. The Senate Finance committee will consider that measure this morning, with House Appropriations starting their meeting once they see what the Senate committee does.

