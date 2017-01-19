Looming State Budget Deficit Concerns LSU-HSC Shreveport Chancellor

LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT BRACING FOR BUDGET CUTS - The state of Louisiana has determined it has a budget deficit $304 million dollars to address in the upcoming legislative session. Simply put: there will be more cuts and two areas bracing for this will be education and healthcare. Dr. G. E. Ghali, Chancellor for LSU-Health Sciences Center in Shreveport is concerned as such cuts will affect both the hospital University Health and the medical school. Such cuts have already been made as Ghali explains in this story produced by Chuck Smith of Red River Radio News for Morning Edition local newscast.

