LA Special Session Budget Deals and Deadline

QUESTIONS ABOUT TIMING -The La. Senate and House met in full-sessions yesterday in Baton Rouge but their business was brief and more procedural in nature. The real business was behind-the-scenes as what's at stake is getting Senate approval for the House Speaker's Resolution to dip into dedicated funds next year, in return getting House agreement to use more money from the state's "Rainy Day Fund". Another obstacle is getting more support from members in both chambers. During yesterday’s Senate Finance Committee meeting, Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras answered questions from the Senate members.

LA. SPECIAL SESSION -Time’s running short for Louisiana's lawmakers as today is the last day for final passage of a plan to close a $304 million budget deficit.