La. Republican Proposals Want Less "Rainy Day Funds" and More Cuts

BUDGET PLANS ADVANCE -House Republicans started advancing two budget-rebalancing proposals Wednesday that would cut more deeply than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants and hit agencies the Democratic governor wanted to protect. Approval of the competing plans by the House Appropriations Committee came a day after budget negotiations broke down between House GOP leaders and Edwards over how to close the state's $304 million deficit in the short special session called by the governor. Both plans were backed by the committee in largely party-line votes, with Democrats in opposition. The special session ends February 22nd.