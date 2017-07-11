La. Health Dept. Chief Wants Drug Co's. To Lower Costs on Hep C Meds

HIGH COST OF HEP C: You’ve probably seen the TV commercials touting treatment for Hepatitis C, a virus that infects the liver. And while newer drugs offer faster cures for Hep C, the costs can be staggering costing as much as $20,000 or more per patient. Louisiana's Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee is clashing with the pharmaceutical industry over the high costs of Hepatitis C drugs Gee told the Baton Rouge Press Club meeting yesterday, that the drugs are so expensive many infected people in the state go without treatment. Gee explained she is exploring use of a little-known, 1910 federal patent law to try to force down prices and that the drug companies can still make money but not at the expense of those suffering from Hep C who can't afford the high cost of treatment.

