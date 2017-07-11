Related Programs: 
La. Health Dept. Chief Wants Drug Co's. To Lower Costs on Hep C Meds

HIGH COST OF HEP C:  You’ve probably seen the TV commercials touting  treatment for Hepatitis C,  a virus that infects the liver.  And while newer drugs offer faster cures  for Hep C,  the costs can be staggering costing  as much  as  $20,000 or more per patient.   Louisiana's Department of  Health  Secretary  Rebekah Gee is clashing with the pharmaceutical industry over the high costs of  Hepatitis C drugs  Gee told the Baton Rouge Press Club meeting yesterday,  that the drugs are so expensive many infected people in the state go without treatment.  Gee explained she  is exploring use  of a little-known,  1910 federal patent  law to try  to force down  prices and that  the drug companies can still make money but  not at the  expense of those suffering from  Hep C  who can't  afford the high cost of treatment.  

