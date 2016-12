Airs Tuesday, December 27, at 8 p.m. The Kabbalah of Chanukah: An Inspirational Program for the Festival of Lights A jazz-virtuoso cantor and a kabbalistic psychotherapist bring their respective talents together, to provide new inspiration for Chanukah! Weaving a tapestry of tales and teachings from the Kabbalah together with sacred music from around the world, this dynamic duo reveals some of the hidden treasures of this ancient spiritual tradition.