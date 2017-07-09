Invisibilia: Emotions

Airs Sunday, July 2, 2017, at 6 p.m. It feels like emotions just come at us, and there is nothing we can do. But we might have it backwards. In our first episode of the new season, we examine a provocative new theory about where emotions come from. It will change how you feel, and how you feel about your feelings. And ultimately it will give you more control over your life. Hosts Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin explore this theory through an unusual and tragic legal case involving a car accident and the death of a child.