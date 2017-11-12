Intelligence Squared U.S. Debates: Should College Athletes Be Paid?

Airs Sunday, November 12, 2017, at 6 p.m. College sports is a big-money business, with football and basketball programs generating millions of dollars in revenue every year. While coaches and athletic directors in Division I programs routinely score seven-figure contracts, student-athletes are currently prohibited from sharing in the profits. Is it time to allow athletes their fair share of the profits? Or would providing monetary incentives -- above and beyond existing scholarships and career supports -- spoil the sport? The debaters are Joe Nocera, Christine Brennan, Andy Schwarz, and Len Elmore.