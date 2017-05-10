Industrial Tax Exemption Amendment Fails in La. Senate

ITEP AMENDMENT FAILS IN LA. SENATE - The practice of reducing property taxes to attract businesses to locate and continue operations in Louisiana is pretty much understood as a "Carrot on a stick" measure. The concept is to help create jobs and contribute to the state's economy. But many parish governments have found through the years that such tax breaks hurt things like local school districts and infrastructure. Sen. J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat wanted to scale back Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) so it couldn't apply to the portion of property taxes dedicated to public schools. The constitutional amendment ran into a wall of opposition from business groups, particularly the Louisiana Chemical Association. Only 13 Senators supported Morrell's proposal but he does reserve the right to call it back for reconsideration.

ITEP AMENDMENT FAILS IN LA. SENATE - The practice of reducing property taxes to attract businesses to locate and continue operations in Louisiana is pretty much understood as a "Carrot on a stick" measure.