HUD Holds Flood Disaster Recovery Fair In Shreveport

HELP FOR FLOOD VICTIMS: Homeowners and renters in the Shreveport-Bossier areas affected by last year's floods can find resources and get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Fair being held from 2pm-7pm , Thursday, January 26th at Riverview Hall, 660 Clyde Fant Prkwy, Shreveport, LA. The free fair is a "one-stop-shop" to learn valuable information and get guidance regarding assistance for flood disaster recovery for those who were impacted by the March 2016 Louisiana floods. A second fair will take place in Monroe, La on Saturday, January 28th. For more information, call HUD at (888) 454-2001

