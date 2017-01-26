Related Programs: 
HUD Holds Flood Disaster Recovery Fair In Shreveport

NW LA. FLOODS - Airmen from Barksdale AFB pitched in to reinforce levees in northwest Louisiana as floodwaters rose during the March 2016 floods.
Credit Courtesy: Dept. of Defense

HELP FOR FLOOD VICTIMS:  Homeowners and renters in the Shreveport-Bossier areas affected by last year's floods can find resources and get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Fair being held from 2pm-7pm , Thursday, January 26th at Riverview Hall, 660 Clyde Fant Prkwy, Shreveport, LA.  The free fair is a "one-stop-shop" to learn valuable information and get guidance regarding assistance for flood disaster recovery for those who were impacted by the March 2016 Louisiana floods.   A second  fair will take place in Monroe, La on Saturday, January 28th. For more information, call HUD at (888) 454-2001

Credit Courtesy: HUD

