Airs Sunday, December 25, at 5 p.m. Hooray for "Hollywood Holiday"! Join Saturday Cinema host Lynne Warfel for this one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas-themed movies. Whether your listeners are running holiday errands or trimming the tree, they're likely to sing and dance with these stars.

Program:

Hague: You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485 “Christmas at the Movies”

Williams: Star of Bethlehem from Home Alone Williams/Boston Pops/Tanglewood Chorus Sony 48232 “Joy to the World”

Williams: Finale from Home Alone Williams/Boston Pops/Tanglewood Chorus Sony 48232 “Joy to the World”

Silvestri: Polar Express Suite Tom Hanks Warner Brothers 093624889724 “The Polar Express” Soundtrack

Paul Williams/Miles Goodman: Scrooge from Muppet Christmas Carol Sountrack Disney 094637118528

Bricusse: “I Hate People” Albert Finney Sony Masterworks

Bricusse: “You….You” From Scrooge “Scrooge”

Berlin: White Christmas Bing Crosby “White Christmas” MCA 5765

Bedford Falls Prayers “It’s a Wonderful Life” , The Record Nick at Nite 550

Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life Suite Royal Philharmonic/David Newman Telarc 88801 “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Reisman/Moore: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Robin Williams, narrator Williams/Boston Pops Sony 48232 “Joy to the World”

George Bailey’s Merry Christmas “It’s a Wonderful Life”, The Record Nick at Nite 550

