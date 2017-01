History Matters: Secret Squirrel - 011717

Airs Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Gary Joiner remembers a top secret air combat mission commenced from Barksdale Airforce Base and code named Secret Squirrel.

