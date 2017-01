History Matters: Commemorating the creation of the 8th Bomber Command, predecessor of the Mighty 8th - 013117

Airs Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Gary Joiner commemorates the creation of the 8th Bomber Command, predecessor of the Mighty 8th Airforce.

