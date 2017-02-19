Historically Black Episode Two

Airs Sunday, February 19, 2017, at 6 p.m. This program consists of three unique stories hosted by Issa Rae, Heben Nigatu, and Tracy Clayton:

Slave Bill of Sale: Members of an extended Tennessee family talk about their great-great-grandfather, a slave owned by his white, biological father. After Emancipation, their ancestor managed to buy a farm. Family members reflect on the strength it took to survive slavery and to prosper in the years that followed.

Missouri Fiddler A young musician and actor discovers that his great-great-grandfather was Bill Driver, a celebrated fiddler in Missouri. Family members recall how Driver's fiddle playin.