Health Matters: Sleep (Repeat Broadcast)

This is a repeat broadcast: No phone calls will be taken.

Airs Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 8 p.m. It’s important to get a good night’s sleep. Lack of sleep can interfere with our daily activities or contribute to a variety of health or behavioral issues. Join our host, Dr. Sanford Katz for a discussion on conditions related to sleep. Our guests will include Dr. Michelle Yetman, Clinical Psychologist with the LSU Health School of Allied Health Professions’ Children’s Center; Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, Medical Director of the Neurology and Sleep Clinic in Shreveport; and Dr. Vikas Mehta, Assistant Professor with the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at LSUHSC School of Medicine.