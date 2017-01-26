Related Programs: 
Health Matters: National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

  • A schematic showing global human trafficking, with specific focus to women and children
    KVDP / Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Airs Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 6 p.m. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Tune in for Health Matters: Mental Health Edition, Thursday at 6 p.m., as we discuss Human Trafficking. Hosts Dr. Mark Vigen and Dr. Shelley Visconte will be joined in the studio by Shobana Powell, President and Co-founder of the Free Coalition, and Brittany Pearson, Outreach Coordinator and Survivor Leader of the FREE Coalition. Questions will be taken during the show at 1-800-552-8502.

