Airs Thursday, November 16, at 6 p.m. (Pre-recorded show). It’s the holiday season, a time to celebrate with family, friends and lots of great food. How do we navigate the holidays without packing on the pounds? Dr. Randall Brewer hosts Health Matters Thursday at 6 p.m. with guests Libby Burkhalter, personal fitness and diet expert, and Julie Hartley, dietician with Willis-Knighton, to talk about making healthy choices.