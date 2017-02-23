Health Matters: Living Independently as a Senior Adult

Airs Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 6 p.m. February is Senior Independence Month. Tune in for Health Matters: Mental Health Edition, Thursday at 6 p.m. as Dr. Mark Vigen, psychologist,and Dr. Shelley Visconte, counselor and marriage and family therapist, will host a discussion on living independently as a senior adult. Guests will include Mary Alice Rountree, Executive Director for the Caddo Council on Aging; Bridget Lymon, the Caddo Council on Aging’s Disability Resource Center Manager; and Susan Stewart from the Louisiana Assistive Technology Network.

