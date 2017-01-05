Related Programs: 
Health Matters
Health Matters: Flu and Flu Vaccines - Repeat Broadcast

Health Matters
Airs Thursday, November 10, at 6 p.m. Fall and winter are flu season, with peak flu activity usually occurring between December through March. Dr. Randall Brewer will host this Health Matters on flu and flu vaccines. He’ll be joined by Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at LSU Health; Dr. Gerardo Negron, Infectious Disease Specialist with Willis-Knighton Health System; and Dr. Himanchu Desai with Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialists in Shreveport . Questions will be taken at 1-800-552-8502.

Health Matters
#HealthMatters
Flu and Flu Vaccines
Dr. Randall Brewer
Dr. Joseph Bocchini
Dr. Gerardo Negron
Dr. Himanchu Desai