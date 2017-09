Airs Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 6 p.m. Dr. Sanford Katz will host a conversation on Alzheimer’s. Guests will be Gerontologist Stacy Hand, who provides Dementia Education and Training through the Alzheimer’s Agency, and Dr. Richard Zweig, neurologist with LSU Health. Thernessia Fenceroy will also share a family member’s perspective. Questions will be taken at 1-800-552-8502.

