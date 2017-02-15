Related Programs: 
The Harlem Renaissance

Airs Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 9 p.m. As musicians migrated north following the close of Storyville, New Orleans infamous red-light district, many found their way to the newly revitalized city on the north shore of the Harlem River. This program feature a cross section of their music and stories.

