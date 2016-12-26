Related Programs: 
Holiday Specials on Red River Radio 2016
Hanukkah Lights 2016

    Boy in front of a menorah
Airs Monday, December 26, at 11 a.m. A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors include R.L. Maizes, Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert, and Ellen Orleans. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

