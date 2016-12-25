Handel’s Messiah from Trinity Church

Airs Sunday, December 25, at 11 a.m. Handel’s “Messiah” performed by The Trinity Choir and Trinity Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Julian Wachner. The program is hosted by WQXR’s David Garland and noted choral conductor, Kent Tritle. The concert was recorded live at Trinity Church in December of 2011. The program also features a portrait of the church and surrounding lower Manhattan community in December of 2001, just two months after the September 11th attacks..

Also included - Christmas Carols by the Trinity Choir with conductor Owen Burdick: Sussex Carol (trad) Away in a Manger (trad) The Holly and the Ivy (trad) The Three Kings, by Peter Cornelius.