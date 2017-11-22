Airs Wednesday, November 22, at 1 p.m. Music holds a special meaning. Sometimes it marks a momentous time in one’s life, or recalls a deep-seated emotion that stirs us to our core. And sometimes it changes our lives in a profound way. In the 2017 edition of Giving Thanks to Music, five especially distinguished creative figures have been invited to choose a favorite composition that illustrates the profound value that classical music has had for them in their lives. As these outstanding people from the worlds of opera, cultural and political journalism, ballet and instrumental and orchestral music reveal their experiences, they and we give thanks for the music that has enriched their and our world.

Guests in the 2017 edition of Giving Thanks to Music are:

• Opera singer and four-time GRAMMY® -winner Marilyn Horne

• Anchor and Executive Producer of the Peabody Award-winning news and cultural affairs radio

program Latino USA, Maria Hinojosa

• Dancer and choreographer Jessica Lang

• Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic Anthony McGill

• Avery Fisher Career Grant-winning flutist Demarre McGill

This program reveals how classical music inspires the souls of acclaimed people from a very wide range of different backgrounds. As well as the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne and top international instrumentalists Anthony and Demarre McGill, award winning dancer/choreographer and artistic director Jessica Lang and multi award winning journalist Maria Hinojosa tell us about musical works that have powerfully affected them. Musical selections include Bach’s B Minor Mass, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville Summer of 1915, Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 Opus 132, Schumann’s Dichterliebe and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.