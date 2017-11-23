Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude

Airs Thursday, November 23, from 1 p.m. "Giving Thanks" offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. This year's special guests include world-famous chef Jacques Pepin, and his 13-year-old granddaughter, Shorey, with whom he co-authored his most recent book, "A Grandfather's Lessons"; Francis Lam, new host of The Splendid Table, with his recent, James Beard Award-winning Thanksgiving essay about immigrants. "Giving Thanks" is new for 2017, but continues a tradition shared by 300 APM stations: a spellbinding story from actor Charles Laughton, giving thanks for art that connects us all to the creative spirit. The original, two-hour version maintains the high proportion of music. The one-hour version is designed for news and talk formats.