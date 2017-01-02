A Gift of Life: Organ Transplants By Chuck Smith • 24 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email ORGAN TRANSPLANT CENTER - Shreveport, LA Credit Courtesy: WKHS-Shreveport, LA A GIFT OF LIFE - Since the transplant center opened in 1977, the center has performed more than 2,000 transplants. Listen Listening... / 3:29 ORGAN TRANSPLANT CENTER - The John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center is the only transplant center in north Louisiana. Tags: Red River Radio Local News StoryChuck Smith-Red River Radio NewsWKHS Transplant CenterTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.