Related Programs: Borderline with Gary BordersSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs Gary Borders: Christmas Meaning By Gary Borders • Dec 23, 2016 Related Programs: Borderline with Gary BordersSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:00 Gary Borders: Christmas Meaning - 122316 Gary Borders Credit Gary Borders Airs Friday, December 23, at 7:45 p.m. This week commentator Gary Borders reflects upon the deeper meaning of Christmas Tags: Gary BordersChristmas MeaningTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.