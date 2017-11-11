Fresh Air Weekend: 'Lou Reed: A Life'; White House Photographer Pete Souza

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Biographer Sought To Write The Kind Of Book Lou Reed 'Deserved': "It wasn't like I had to go looking for the drugs and the sex," Anthony DeCurtis says. "Lou wrote about it ... so I felt it was fair game." DeCurtis' new book is Lou Reed: A Life.

'Lady Bird' Soars With An Intimate Portrait Of Mother-Daughter Angst: The title character of Greta Gerwig's new comedy is a Sacramento high school senior who's in a love-hate relationship with her mother. Critic David Edelstein says Lady Bird is "packed with insight."

Photographer Pete Souza Reflects On 8 Years (And 1.9 Million Photos) Of Obama: As the chief official White House photographer for President Obama, Souza sometimes shot more than 2,000 photos a day. "I was there all the time," he says. His new book is Obama: An Intimate Portrait.

