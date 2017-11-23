Airs Thursday, November 23, from 8 p.m. Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

On this day of grace and thanks, who and what will you include in your gratitude? Join Valerie Kahler and Steve Seel as they give thanks for one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. Enjoy a range of performances, from Jay Ungar's "Thanksgiving Waltz" and Aaron Copland's "Simple Gifts," to Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 (Movement I) and Dvorak's Legend. No. 5. It's an hour of inspiring stories and music for Thanksgiving.