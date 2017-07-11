Eric And Donald Trump Junior: The Sons Also Rise

President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have long been ardent supporters of their father. They’ve appeared on television and at rallies backing his campaign and presidency, and they’ve agreed to lead the family business while he’s in the White House.

Unlike their sister, Ivanka, the sons do not have official White House roles, but that doesn’t mean their paths don’t intersect with the administration’s. Donald Jr. has admitted to holding a meeting last year with a Kremlin-connected attorney who was promising to give the Trump campaign damaging information about Hillary Clinton. And his statements about the meeting have contradicted some of the White House’s claims.

With the presidential progeny making headlines, we look at Donald Junior and Eric — and separate scions fiction from fact.

GUESTS

Mary Jordan, National correspondent, Washington Post; she was one of the Washington Post reporters who worked on the book: “Trump Revealed”; formerly co-bureau chief in Tokyo and Mexico City

William Cohan, Special correspondent, Vanity Fair; author, “Why Wall Street Matters” and “Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World”; former investment banker

David Greenberg, History professor, Rutgers; author: “Republic Of Spin” and

“Nixon’s Shadow”

Adam Liptak, Legal correspondent, The New York Times

