TENSIONS RAN HIGH - Angry protesters faced off against Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy during a town hall meeting yesterday in Metairie. During the roughly one-hour exchange, the Louisiana Senator repeatedly asked the crowd to let him speak while the audience erupted into shouts during a CNN live televised broadcast. Many questions focused on Republican plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act or on the new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

