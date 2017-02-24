The Emergence of Otis Redding

Airs Friday, February 24, 2017, at 10 p.m. A lively ride through the story of the soul star’s all-too-brief career but long-enduring legacy. We’ll hear from other musicians, music writers, fans and family of Otis Redding plus plenty of his most important music. Hour One can stand on its own. Hour Two is a deeper dive into Redding's music and story. Guests include: Redding's daughter Karla Redding-Andrews, Steve Cropper (Booker T & the MG's), Paul Janeway (lead singer of St. Paul & The Broken Bones), James Alexander (bassist/ Bar-Kays), music writers Rob Bowman, Jonathan Gould, Peter Guralnick, Lynell George, Ashley Kahn and Stax Museum Director Jeff Kollath.

Music:

HOUR ONE

These Arms of Mine

Security

Shout Bamalama

Lucille

Pain In My Heart

Mr. Pitiful

I Can't Turn You Loose (Excerpt - Break Music)

That's How Strong My Love Is

Chained and Bound

Respect

I'm Depending on You

Satisfaction

Good To Me

Any Ole Way (Excerpt - Break Music)

Shake

Try A Little Tenderness Sitting On The Dock of the Bay

HOUR TWO

I've Been Loving You Too Long Hard To Handle

Destiny

Champange and Wine

You Don't Miss Your Water (Excerpt - Break Music)

Ole Man Trouble

Soul Finger (Background)

Fa Fa Fa Fa (Sad Song)

Nobody's Fault But Mine

Cigarettes and Coffee

Something Is Worrying Me (Excerpt - Break Music)

Day Tripper

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - Beatles (Background)

A Day In The Life - Beatles (Background)

Sitting on the Dock of the Bay (Excerpt)

I've Got Dreams To Remember

Love Man (Excerpt)