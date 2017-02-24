The Emergence of Otis Redding

Airs Friday, February 24, 2017, at 10 p.m. A lively ride through the story of the soul star’s all-too-brief career but long-enduring legacy. We’ll hear from other musicians, music writers, fans and family of Otis Redding plus plenty of his most important music. Hour One can stand on its own. Hour Two is a deeper dive into Redding's music and story. Guests include: Redding's daughter Karla Redding-Andrews, Steve Cropper (Booker T & the MG's), Paul Janeway (lead singer of St. Paul & The Broken Bones), James Alexander (bassist/ Bar-Kays), music writers Rob Bowman, Jonathan Gould, Peter Guralnick, Lynell George, Ashley Kahn and Stax Museum Director Jeff Kollath.
Music:
HOUR ONE
These Arms of Mine
Security
Shout Bamalama
Lucille
Pain In My Heart
Mr. Pitiful
I Can't Turn You Loose (Excerpt - Break Music)
That's How Strong My Love Is
Chained and Bound
Respect
I'm Depending on You
Satisfaction
Good To Me
Any Ole Way (Excerpt - Break Music)
Shake
Try A Little Tenderness Sitting On The Dock of the Bay
HOUR TWO
I've Been Loving You Too Long Hard To Handle
Destiny
Champange and Wine
You Don't Miss Your Water (Excerpt - Break Music)
Ole Man Trouble
Soul Finger (Background)
Fa Fa Fa Fa (Sad Song)
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Cigarettes and Coffee
Something Is Worrying Me (Excerpt - Break Music)
Day Tripper
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - Beatles (Background)
A Day In The Life - Beatles (Background)
Sitting on the Dock of the Bay (Excerpt)
I've Got Dreams To Remember
Love Man (Excerpt)