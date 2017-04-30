Dozens Hospitalized, Several Killed As Tornadoes Hit East Texas

A tornado has injured dozens and killed multiple people in Canton, a small city in the east of Texas Saturday.

Capt. Brian Horton of the Canton Fire Department said authorities did not have an exact count on the number of people killed by the weather, and told reporters late Saturday numbers were "still coming in," but there were "maybe five casualties." The number could rise as search teams expand their operation in the morning, he said.

At least 54 people went to hospitals and one person is in critical condition, ETMC Regional Healthcare Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley told The Associated Press.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the Texas Task Force 2 search and rescue team had been dispatched to help the city and surrounding Van Zandt County.

The National Weather Service reported multiple tornadoes in northeast Texas Saturday.

People on Twitter captured footage of the tornado.

Pictures on social media show crushed cars, destroyed buildings and trees stripped of branches and leaves.

Horton, of the Canton Fire Department, told reporters that a triage has been set up at a high school, the AP reports. He asked for people to stay out of the affected area, "so that our teams can do what they need to do to take care of these people who are in need."

Midwestern states experienced severe weather as well Saturday, including floods and thunderstorms, NPR's Newscast reports. One woman died after she was swept away by flood waters in Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

