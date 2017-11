Airs Monday, November 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week on the Cleveland Orchestra, from the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, music director Franz Welser-Möst will be joined by mezzo soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano and the Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble for three Cantata's bu J.S. Bach; his Cantata No. 191 – “Gloria in excelsis Deo;” the Cantata No. 34 – “O ewiges Feuer;” and the Cantata No. 29 – “Wir danken dir Gott.” The the concert turns to Bruckner and a performance of his Symphony No. 7.