A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Airs Thursday, December 22, at 2 p.m. Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include "I Have a Little Dreidel" (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of "S'vivon" by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for "Al-Hanissim" ("For the Miracles") by Elliot Levine. All selections are performed by Chicago a cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season.