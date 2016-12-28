Airs Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Illuminate the Festival of Lights with this fascinating world music program. A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe is a journey into the rich and varied melodic traditions of countries where Jews have lived and worshiped for centuries, including music from Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Central Asia ...and Africa! You'll hear performances from top New York ensembles East of the River, Shashmaqam, and the Marty Levitt Klezmer Orchestra – plus a recording of the astounding Jewish community of Putti Village, in Uganda. A lively program, full of intriguing treasures. Hosted by WQXR’s Naomi Lewin