Carnegie Hall Live: Tetzlaff Trio

Airs Monday, February 27, 2017, at 13 noon. This week on Carnegie Hall Live the Tetzlaff Trio Schumann's Piano Trio No. 2 in F Major, Dvořák's Piano Trio in E Minor, "Dumky," and the Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87 by Brahms. 

