Airs Friday, February 3, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll wander through the end of Childhood with tracks by Pink Floyd, Verlon Thompson, Poi Dog Pondering, Jethro Tull, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Steppenwolf in our first hour. Then we'll travel to the Sunday Sampler Concert series for a performance by Finger Picking Master Sam Pacetti, and in our final hour we'll ponder What Would the Community Think.