Airs Friday, January 6, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we wander with a Midnight Runaway, featuring tracks from Three Dog Night, Simon and Garfunkle, Steppenwolf, Santana, and a healthy dose of Van Morrison. This in our concert hour we travel to the rustic setting of Florida's Nature Coast for Magda Hiller in concert and in our final hour we seek out the Quiet Joys of Brotherhood with tracks by Sandy Denny, Patty Griffin, Sun Kil Moon, Erin Mckeown, Brian Eno, and Rose Polenzani.