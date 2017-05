Airs Friday, May 12, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week in our first hour we'll hear tracks by Leonard Cohen, Pat Metheny with Lyle Mays, Don Conoscenti, Townes Van Zandt, and Buddy Flett as well as cuts by Toumani Diabate, The Trishas, and Jazziana ... and then we wander up to Montana for Jeffrey Foucault Live from the Divide, and in our final hour we'll share some Nomadic Revery with Bonnie Prince Billy, Lou Reed, Led Zeppelin, Tangerine Dream, Tom Scudiero, and the Hold Steady.