Caravan: Don Conoscenti live at Eddie's Attic

Air Friday, April 28, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll open with two by Maggie Koerner and we'll hear from First aid Kit, Red Bird, Eric Underwood, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Ali Farke Toure, Ry Cooder, Chitravina N. Ravikiran, Charlie Musselwhite, J. Edwards, and AJ & The Two Tone Blues Band. Then in our concert hour we go to Decatur, GA for a concert featuring Don Conoscenti live at Eddie's Attic and in our final hour we go from Bad Nights to Better Days with tunes by Cat Power, Jeffrey Foucault, Robert Deeble, the Hold Steady, Belle & Sebastian, and Joe Walsh.