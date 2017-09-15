Caravan: Chris Smither at the Fur Peace Ranch Part One

Airs Friday, September 15, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll hear new music from Myshkin's Ruby Warbler and Mia Dyson as well as some vintage cuts from Neil Young, Victoria Williams, Muriel Anderson, The Pines, and Kris Delmhorst. On Blues at the Bottom we'll feature Buddy Flett, Etta Baker, Bobby Rush, and Chris Belleau. In our concert hour this week we'll hear Part 1 of a concert by Chris Smither, recorded Live at the Fur Peace Ranch and in the third hour we'll be Chasing the Westing Sun.