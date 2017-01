Airs Friday, January 19, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll visit with December Wind, Magda Hiller, Rose Polenzani, Gypsy Soul, Annie Gallup, La Musgana, Anemos, Annie Wenz, Mary Jane Lamond, and Tim O'Brien. This week in our concert hour we'll visit with the Be Good Tanyas at the Thirsty Ear Festival of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and this week in our final hour we float down The Great Sad River.